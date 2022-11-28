From Beanies To Sweater Vest: 5 Korean Drama-Inspired Trends To Ace This Winter

If you are riding the Korean wave or Hallyu, there is no way you have looked at the iconic Korean fashion style and not craved it. After all, K-dramas have a way of blowing us away with not just their riveting storylines but also their wardrobe. You don’t have to burn a hole in your wallet to look as good as the leads you are seeing on screen.

Here are some of the iconic fashion trends you can pick out from popular K-dramas this winter:

Knitted Scarf From The Lonely Shining God—Goblin

Take inspiration from Actress Kim Go Eun’s iconic knitted scarf in the hit Korean drama The Lonely Shining God—Goblin. The colourful knitted scarves are not only a wonderful way to keep yourself warm but can make your outfits pop, especially if you tend to go with monotones.

Blazers From Crash Landing On You

One of this Netflix’s popular K-drama charms, other than the star-crossed lovers’ story, was actress Son Ye Jin’s wardrobe. As the South Korean heiress, she made jaws drop with her iconic style. Well, if she can turn even the most simple-looking clothes from North Korea into eye-popping outfits, she must be doing something right. Just take a peek at all the blazers she wore throughout the show. You would instantly want some in your wardrobe.

Beanies From Healer

When the temperature drops, a warm beanie can make all the difference in the world. Other than giving a hard time to Ji Chang Wook’s character in the 2014 romance, action K-drama with her beanies, Park Min Young was setting some major fashion goals. If beanies are not your thing, try furry bucket hats rocked by K-pop idols, maybe?

Turtleneck From Strong Woman Bong Soon

Take a page from Park Hyung-Sik’s book to look chic and fashionable this winter. He sported a few turtlenecks in his 2016 romance, fantasy K-drama and showed fans to never underestimate the power of this classic fashion choice.

Sweater Vest From Kairos

The ‘90s trends are coming back and with it are returning, the sweater vests. Actress Lee Se-young certainly knew how to make them look gorgeous in Kairos. She showed us all how to wear a simple sweater vest and effortlessly style it with several outfits to make heads turn. Just grab a plain tee beneath or a collared shirt.

