Multiple foods can cause digestive issues like bloating, especially for people with food intolerances or sensitivities. Making changes to your diet helps to ease symptoms of bloating, which is very common these days. There are multiple factors that lead to this condition, like eating your food too quickly. Some foods have a lot of carbohydrates, causing excess gas that makes your stomach feel tight. Our small intestines cannot entirely absorb carbohydrates; and these undigested carbohydrates can accumulate, pulling in excess gas and liquid, becoming the main culprits of bloating. nother molecule that some people can’t digest is gluten, a protein that the enzymes in our bodies are not able to digest entirely. Also, foods that pack a lot of fibre, like beans and broccoli, also lead to excess gas. Let’s take a look at foods that cause bloating.

Beans: Beans are a type of legume. They have high amounts of protein and carbs. Beans are rich in fibre, along with essential vitamins and minerals. Most of them contain sugars called galactosides, which are a part of a group of carbs called FODMAPs. FODMAPs (fermentable oligo-, di-, mono-saccharides and polyols) are short-chain carbohydrates that escape digestion and are fermented by gut bacteria in the colon. Gas is a very common byproduct of this process.

Carbonated beverages: Carbonated beverages, including sodas, consist of carbon dioxide gas in them that helps in the creation of bubbles. This gas directly goes to the digestive tract, where it can lead to bloating. The over-consumption of such beverages can cause other health issues too.

Apples: Apples are high in fibre and also contain fructose and sorbitol sugars, that are found in fruits that many people cannot tolerate. This in turn leads to gas and the puffy feeling that we get. Apples are a great snack, so you should not give up on them altogether.

Masoor dal: Masoor dal is a food item that is rich in nutritious elements. Sufficient amounts of carbohydrates, protein, fibre, minerals are present in it, but due to excessive fibre, it may lead to gas in some people.

Broccoli: The cruciferous vegetable family includes cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage and Brussels sprouts. These vegetables are very nutritious and contain many essential nutrients like fibre, vitamin K, vitamin C, iron, and potassium. Since they contain FODMAPs, they may cause bloating in some people.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here