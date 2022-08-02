From Being Pessimistic to Stoic, How Your Personality Affects Your Health

Human beings are defined by multiple parameters, and personality is one of the most important measures. Personality has a lot to do with how you behave and the way your mind works in different social and physical settings. The way you walk, talk and interact with other social beings determines your personality. But did you know that your personality can also talk a lot about physical health? According to an article published by WebMD, different personality traits exhibit different lifestyles which lead to certain choices. These choices determine whether a person is leading a restrained and healthy life or one with no regrets.

Here are the personality traits and how they affect your health:

Optimistic – People having a positive mindset towards things are found in good physical health. Their positive outlook helps them deal with a disease in a better way. Research shows that optimistic people accept their illnesses and remain composed in difficult situations.

Pessimistic – People with a pessimistic mindset are unhappy and find problems in taking medicines regularly. Also, they may not sleep well. However, some other times your tendency to expect the worst outcome helps you stay careful and restrained in everyday life leading to better lifestyle choices.

Extroverted – People who socialize well are known to be more immune than others. While research can’t give an exact explanation for this, a study has shown that people who spend more time around others are less likely to catch a cold.

Stoic – This personality type makes one move towards a lifestyle of independence, and they don’t complain in difficult situations either. But sometimes this can lead to problems as a person with a stoic personality might not accept help for their deteriorating health condition.

Conscientious – People who take their duties and responsibly carry them out are known as conscientious. They are more likely to make good lifestyle choices leading to prolonged health. Financial stability, good relationships, eating well and exercising are some of the aspects which help them lead a healthy life.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here