From Best Time to Places, Know Everything About Uttarakhand's Dhanaulti

Dhanaulti, a beautiful tourist destination, is situated in the high and beautiful plains of Uttarakhand. Situated far away from the hustle-bustle of city life, Dhanaulti is rapidly emerging as a gem among the major travel destinations in Uttarakhand. It offers a peaceful, relaxed and laid-back atmosphere.

The quaint hill station, located in the foothills of the Garhwal Himalayan range, is famously known for its lush green slopes, fresh air, picturesque mountainous views, calm and solitude.

From April to June, Dhanaulti comes to life. It sees a tourist influx. One can expect to see pleasant sunny days with mildly chilly nights. Meanwhile, nature walks, treks, adventure activities and park visits are the things you will love doing there.

The place offers many quaint and cosy resorts, hotels, and cottages with picturesque views of the Himalayas along with affordable rates, impeccable service and splendid views of the valley, especially during snowfall.

Things to do and see in Dhanaulti:

Visit Surkanda Devi Temple

One of the 51 Shakti Peeths, dedicated to Sati, one of the forms of Goddess Parvati is located at a distance of 8 kilometres from Dhanaulti. The Hindu temple with an elevation of about 3030 metres provides picturesque views of the mighty Himalayas.

Enjoy adventure activities at Dhanaulti Adventure Park

Located at an altitude of 2,250 metres, the adventure park is a part of Apple Orchard Resorts. It is on the Mussoorie – Chamba Road (1 kilometre from Dhanaulti) and offers exciting activities like zip swings, valley crossing, skywalks, and zip lining.

Spend quality time at Eco Park

The two eco-park Amber and Dhara developed by Uttarakhand Forest Department are just 200 metres apart. The nature park teems with oak, rhododendron and deodar trees.

Immerse yourself in Wildlife at Jabarkhet Nature Reserve

The nature reserve couldn’t get perfect for nature and wildlife enthusiasts. Located 20 kilometres away from Dhanaulti on the Mussoorie – Chamba Road, the privately-owned reserve has something to offer to visitors all the time of the year. Including over 100 species of birds, it also features a variety of mammals and insects.

