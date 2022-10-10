From Bir Billing to Nainital, 5 Paragliding Paradises in India

When you start feeling that life is getting all boring and monotonous, know that it’s time for you to take a break. So, unleash the thrill-seeker inside you, that is impatient to break free, and plunge into some adventure activities to liven and freshen up your mind. One of the best adventure sports to try out if you love the call of mountains is paragliding.

Flying over the hills in the azure skies, watching the birds fly past you and the lush greenery underneath will fulfil your soul’s desire for some wanderlust. Although there are many places where you can enjoy a thrilling paragliding experience, these five locations are deemed to be the best spots. Check them out below:

Top showsha video

Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

Known to be the world’s second-highest and Asia’s highest paragliding site, Bir Billing is an adventure hub for many tourists. You will have the best time of your life paragliding in the sky, watching the quaint town of Bir, and admiring the serene landscapes below from atop as you float among the clouds.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Another paragliding haven for adventure junkies is Manali. Perched at a height of about 5500 to 6000 ft, Manali’s paragliding experience is worth a try. You can enjoy the activity in the beautiful Solang valley, Nagger Road, Gulaba, and Fatru mountain. The pine and coniferous trees lined below along with the snow-capped peaks all around will present a picturesque scene for the paraglider.

Shillong, Meghalaya

The mini-Scotland of India, Shillong is also considered a paragliding paradise. Soak in the beauty of the emerald-green trees below as you fly high in the clear blue skies.

Ranikhet, Uttarakhand

Ranikhet in Uttarakhand offers a splendid site for paragliding. The campsite situated here is located away from the hustle and bustle of the city to a quiet region, encircled by oak trees. The calm atmosphere in this place marked with clear skies makes Ranikhet one of the safest places for paragliding, especially for beginners.

Nainital, Uttarakhand

With breathtaking views, to take away your weekday blues, Nainital welcomes you with a spectacular paragliding spot. Paragliding in Nainital takes place in Naukuchiatal. This paragliding spot presents you with amazing vistas, dotted with the Deopatha and Naina mountains, with the shimmering Naini Lake flowing below and the fluffy white clouds above.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here