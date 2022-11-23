From Breastfeeding To Eating Right: Easy Ways To Lose Weight Post Pregnancy

For some women, the joy of finally having a warm and snuggly newborn can be mixed with emotions about the changes in their own bodies, and many of these women are concerned about how they will lose the weight they have gained over the past nine months. Most women naturally lose a large portion of the weight they gained during pregnancy with little effort. And, while it is possible for women to lose all of their pregnancy weight without making major lifestyle changes, the natural shift in women’s lifestyles that occurs after giving birth undoubtedly introduces new challenges. Dr. Rohini Patil, MBBS, Nutritionist and CEO, Nutracy Lifestyle shares ways to reduce weight post pregnancy.

Eat Right- Going on a diet after giving birth can make it difficult to meet your postpartum weight loss goals. When it comes to losing weight, the most important rule that most women follow is to eat properly and eat when they are hungry, just like they did before. A healthy diet and nutritious snacks in between meals can give you the energy you need to get through the day. There are many healthy snacks, including apple slices, carrots, wheat crackers, fox nuts, and peanuts.

Go for regular walks- Take regular walks to keep your whole body moving. The simplest and best way to begin losing pregnancy weight quickly is to go for regular walks and slow runs. Start with leisurely strolls in the morning and gradually increase to brisk walking, jogging, running, and cycling after a few days. You will see yourself losing those extra kilograms faster within a few weeks. You deserve some time for yourself, no matter how busy your days are caring for the baby. Make time for physical activities that will provide your body with energy and help you lose pregnancy weight quickly.

Get enough good sleep- Lack of sleep typically has negative effects on your body weight. Numerous recent studies have proven that getting insufficient sleep causes your body to retain pregnancy weight for a longer period of time. Although caring for a newborn appears to be a challenge, you can enlist the assistance of family members to get that much-needed rest. So, just make sure you get 8 hours of sleep every night to maintain your normal bodyweight after pregnancy.

Manage Cravings- When you crave high-calorie foods like ice cream or chocolate, opt for healthier alternatives. For instance, dark chocolate may contain less sugar than regular milk chocolate. Choose natural sweet fruits and vegetables, such as bananas or sweet potatoes, as healthier substitutes.

Stay Hydrated- Hydration is critical during lactation and is linked to breast milk production. Adequate hydration can aid in the production of breast milk, which aids in the burning of calories.

