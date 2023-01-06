From Cleaning Phone To Marking Tape Roll, The Many Uses of Toothpick

People might think that they know about toothpicks and their only use, i.e- removing chunks of food from teeth and cleaning them. If you also think the same, it’s time to have a fresh look at the potential of a toothpick which has several other uses as well.

Prevents excessive boiling:

There have been a lot of occasions where you have kept the burner on high, walked away and before you know it, water has boiled above a certain level and is flowing from both sides of the pot. To avoid this messed up situation, the only thing you need to do is keep a toothpick between the lid and the pot. This will create a small space for the steam to escape which will eventually stop the pot from excessively boiling.

Cleaning phone: Toothpick can also be extremely useful in cleaning the dirt on the phone. All you need is to dip the toothpick in alcohol and properly run it through the dust-covered area between the buttons of the phone. Not only phones but this method can also be applied to other devices as well.

Helps in fixing a bent plant stem: Toothpicks can play an important role in strengthening the stem of your favourite plant. The stem can be straightened by placing a toothpick against it. Don’t forget to wrap it with tape. With the passage of time, this stem will definitely regain its strength.

Marking the starting point of the tape roll: At some point, we all faced tremendous difficulties in finding the start of the tape roll. With the help of a toothpick, things get much easier. So the next time you have cut a piece of tape, wrap it around a toothpick when you are done.

