In today’s day and age where pollution is at dangerous levels and global warming has depleted the standards of living conditions for humans, having healthy dietary options is of utmost importance. One such food item is lemongrass. This plant is tall and stocky and has a fresh lemon aroma and a citrus flavour. Scientifically named citronella, the common ingredient in Thai cooking has several health benefits and acts as a bug repellent.

According to Healthline, lemongrass is also used as a folk remedy to promote sleep, boost immunity, and relieve pain. Lemongrass is most popularly consumed in the form of tea.

Some more benefits of lemongrass are:

Anti-inflammatory properties

Inflammation can lead to serious conditions such as heart disease and stroke. Lemongrass contains citral and geranial, two key compounds thought to be responsible for their anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, consuming lemongrass can help fight inflammation in the body.

Antioxidant properties

Lemongrass contains several antioxidants according to a study published in the Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry. These antioxidants can help scavenge free radicals in the body. Free radicals can cause damage to our healthy cells and lemongrass contains chlorogenic acid, isoorientin, and swertia japonica that can help prevent this.

May help prevent cancer

Citral present in lemongrass is thought to have potential cancer-fighting abilities. Several components of the edible are believed to help in fighting cancer by either causing abnormal cell death or by improving the functioning of our immune system to be able to protect against cancer in a better way.

Antimicrobial properties

Lemongrass tea can help fight oral infections and cavities. The essential oil has shown to be effective against Streptococcus mutans, the bacteria most responsible for tooth decay.

May reduce high systolic blood pressure

A 2012 study saw 72 male candidates drink lemongrass tea or green tea. Those who drank lemongrass tea experienced a moderate drop in systolic blood pressure and a mild increase in diastolic blood pressure.

May regulate cholesterol

Lemongrass oil extract can help reduce cholesterol and 2011 research on mice confirmed this. More research is required for lemongrass tea.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here