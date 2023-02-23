Companionship comes with its own set of responsibilities. Be it between boyfriend-girlfriend, or husband-wife, joking with each other is common and even helps increase mutual bonding. Your relationship may just be starting or you may have been together for years, but there are certain things that you need to take care of to build a healthy relationship. Even if you have seen a lot of failed relationships in the past or are struggling to maintain your current relationship, there may be something that you need to look into. For instance, your partner might take a joke to their heart and this can cause an argument between the two of you. Here are some of the things that you should never joke about with your partner.

Don’t joke about looks: Don’t joke about their looks. It is unbearable for any person to see their partner making fun of their looks. If you feel that there is something wrong with their make-up, attire or style, then you may express your opinion privately and politely.

Don’t compare her with your ex: When you are angry or disappointed with your partner, it is easy to start making comparisons. Focus on doing a constructive conversation to make your point, rather than drawing a comparison with your ex.

Don’t underestimate them: If your partner does not go to work and is a homemaker, then it does not mean that you should underestimate them. Never make fun of them for being a homemaker. If you do this, then they may feel bad and your image may deteriorate in front of them. You should motivate them.

Don’t insult their family: If you may joke about your in-laws, then you might get into big trouble. You cannot defend the insult. Be on respectful terms and frame any concerns in a mature way, and not as jokes or insults.

Don’t taunt her: Everyone wants to have good conversations with their partner. But if you keep joking or insulting them while talking, then it may spoil your relationship. That’s why never get into a habit of taunting your partner

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here