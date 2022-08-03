From Damanna to Naini, The Best Lakes in and Around Delhi NCR

New Delhi, the capital city of India, is a major travel destination and attracts a lot of tourists from across the world. If you are thinking of recharging yourself amid the calm and nature somewhere away from the city crowd, noise, and pollution in and around the capital, you can find some amazing and peaceful places around the city.

Yes, there are many such lakes around Delhi-NCR, where you can spend some quality time on weekends with your friends and family.

Damdama Lake: This lake is situated in the hills of Aravalli and is the best place to visit with friends and family, especially during the monsoon. Here you can also enjoy boating, trekking, zip-lining, commando net, and Burma Bridge among other things to do near Damdama Lake. This lake is located in the Gurugram district, of Haryana, which is 48 km away from Delhi.

Bhardwaj Lake: Bhardwaj Lake is also famous for its picnic spot. The lake is situated in the middle of the dense forests of Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, which is about 47 km from Delhi and is the best place for those who love trekking.

The Lost Lake: The Lost Lake is famous for the outstanding beauty of nature. This lake is located in Gurugram (Haryana). The beauty of this place is worth seeing in the monsoon. It is considered a great place to visit for a loving couple.

Sultanpur Lake: If you want to see the best view in the monsoon, visit Sultanpur Lake with your family and friends. This lake is located near Sultanpur National Bird Sanctuary, about 34 kilometres away from the Delhi Airport. If you are a nature lover and bird watcher, visit this place once.

Naini Lake, Delhi: One of the best places to relax not too far from the city is Naini Lake. It is located in northern Delhi, Model Town Phase 1. This lake is a beautiful natural escape from the city crowd. You can visit this place during the weekend and can relax on the banks of the lake. You can also enjoy boating rides in the evening.

