From Dance To Exercise, Physical Activities You Can Plan For Growing Kids

Kids love to move around and play. They have unmatched energy in them. In their developing years, they must do physical activity for at least 30 to 60 minutes every day to help them have healthy growth. It helps them channelise their energy in the right place. They love to explore their surroundings and satisfy their curiosity one way or another. This experimentation sometimes leads to chaotic playtime and stained walls. In the early days, when kids can’t travel too much, we need to plan physical activities with kids to help them have a good and safe time playing.

Some indoor activities that can be carried out with children are listed below.

Hide and Seek

Almost everyone has played hide and seek as a kid. This game helps children practice counting and fight the fear of dark corners in the house. Let the kid explore the house and find places to hide. While hiding, they will not only stay engaged but also learn to observe their surroundings and register everything.

Dance

Dancing is a great activity to enjoy with kids. Children love music and they often start automatically grooving to tunes they love. Whenever your kid is bored or cranky, put their favourite song on and let them groove to it.

Exercise

Yoga and aerobics are something even kids can do. Whenever you plan to do any of these, make it a form of the game to pique the child’s interest. Let them copy you when you do any exercise. Jumping, running, aerobics and basic yoga postures will keep the child active throughout the day and inculcate the habit of exercise in them.

Balancing

Teaching kids to balance is a great way to improve their cognitive and physical abilities. It increases their concentration and decreases their fear of falling. Teaching them how to balance would also help them stay carefree if they’re at a place where a fall could lead to injury. To help them balance, place light books and bags or cushions on their head and ask them to walk without dropping an object on their head.

