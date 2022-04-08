From Dandruff to Split Ends, Glycerin is a Solution to All Your Hair Issues

We all know how important Glycerin is both for our skin as well as our hair. It acts as a stimulant for dry and frizzy hair and makes hair softer. This transparent thick liquid helps against so many of our hair problems. Glycerin is a viscous humectant that brings back moisture to the hair and strengthens it.

Start scanning the labels of any moisturizers, lotions, or shampoos and you will see a recurring ingredient — glycerin. Get rid of your hair problems with the help of glycerin by just following these little steps.

Removes dandruff

summer means sweat, dust, or fungus! This leads to dandruff in the hair. Glycerin is known for its anti-fungal properties. Mix a few drops of glycerin in coconut oil and massage it in your hair and wash it after 2 hours. If you do this twice a week, it’ll help you get rid of dandruff.

Get rid of split ends

We all know the struggle of split ends. Once it starts you are done with your hair growth. Mix a few drops of glycerine in any of your usual hair packs. This will help you get rid of your split ends.

Adds shine and silkiness

The use of Glycerin also adds shine and bounce to your hair and makes it healthy by bringing back moisture to the hair. This helps your hair from becoming dry and prevents breakage. To see the difference, wash your hair with glycerin diluted with water once you are done with your shampoo. Your dry, lifeless hair will become silky and soft.

Increases hair growth:

Mix glycerin, honey, and olive oil and apply them to your wet hair as a hair mask. Apply this from your roots to the tip of the hair and leave it for 20 minutes. Rinse it with normal water. Doing this twice a week will make your hair grow faster.

