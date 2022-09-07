From Dassam Falls to Jagannath Temple, 4 Best Places to Visit in Ranchi

When work pressure and tight deadlines wear us out, all we crave is a long vacation to some faraway mountains, hills, or sea beaches to rejuvenate and freshen up our minds. India, known to be the “land of diversity”, hosts several phenomenal locations that can instantly lift our spirits.

If you are an ardent traveller, seeking to venture into the wild, and soak in the beauty of nature, marked with lush greenery, forests, and vibrant waterfalls, then you must add Ranchi to your bucket list. Located in Jharkhand, Ranchi is regarded as the Shimla of Jharkhand for its rich flora and fauna.

If you are planning a weekend trip to the picturesque destination of Ranchi, don’t forget to visit these amazing places.

Dassam Falls

Encircled by emerald-green forests and mighty rocks, the Dassam Falls cascades down a great height of 144ft, looking breathtaking. The surrounding area is a perfect picnic spot to have a scrumptious meal with your friends or family. The roar of the waters and the soothing wind that blows in the region will make your heart happy.

Panch Gagh Falls

Another wondrous place to visit while in Ranchi is the Panch Gagh Falls. The robust speed of the waters plunging from the steep hills is a treat for sore eyes. You can have a heavenly stroll in the nearby Khunti village, or refresh yourselves.

Birsa Zoological Park

Another amazing haven for wildlife lovers, the Birsa Zoological Park offers a scenic view of thickly-crusted forests, housing a plethora of wild animals including tigers, lions, and deer. You can go in for a thrilling jungle safari, enjoying the silence of the place.

Jagannath Temple

Ranchi is not only a place for thrill seekers and nature lovers, but the serene location also houses some of the most sacred temples.

The Jagannath Temple, perched upon a hilltop presents a tranquil sightseeing spot, where devotees, as well as tourists, flock to capture nature’s beauty. The exquisite architecture carved with intricate decorations and colourful stones is picture-worthy.

