From Dear Zindagi to Tamasha, Bollywood Tried to Address Mental Health Issues

From Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Tamasha to Sidharth Malhora and Parineeti Chopra's Hasee Toh Phasee, Bollywood movies tried to address broad spectrum of mental illnesses on silver screen.

The way Alia Bhatt's character Kiara seeks psychological help from Shah Rukh Khan's character Dr. Jehangir Khan and develops a new perspective on life and finds happiness, Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi showed the importance of seeking professional help for mental illness.

Similarly, Dr. Aditya Srivastav helps Avni Chaturvedi in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Although, Akshay Kumar tried his best to pull attention towards Vidya Balan's Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), Priyadarshan's horror-comedy did very little for audience to understand about the disorder.

The journey of Ved Vardhan Shani from suffering with identity crisis and abrasion to his self discovery and comfort sets another example, where Ranbir Kapoor's character comes to his own rescue in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha.

In Vinil Mathew's Hasee Toh Phasee, Parineeti Chopra's character Dr. Meeta Solanki took some random pills for the situations that went out of her control. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the movie failed drastically to address Dr. Meeta's mental illness to the extend that the audiences called her 'mad'.

Sidharth Anand's suidical couple Kiara and Akash suffered from Acute Stress Disorder and Adjustment Disorder respectively. The movie unfolds into the story of Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra falling in love with each other and tackling their depression.

Aparna Sen's 15 Park Avenue showed Konkona Sen Sharma's character Meethi suffering from schizophrenia. The movie traces Meethi's traumatic experiences and the effect of her situation on her loved ones.

