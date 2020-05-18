Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle » health and fitness
1-min read

From Dear Zindagi to Tamasha, Bollywood Tried to Address Mental Health Issues

The way Alia Bhatt seeks psychological help from Shah Rukh Khan and develops a new perspective on life and finds happiness, Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi showed the importance of seeking professional help for mental illness.

News18.com

Updated:May 18, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
From Dear Zindagi to Tamasha, Bollywood Tried to Address Mental Health Issues
The way Alia Bhatt seeks psychological help from Shah Rukh Khan and develops a new perspective on life and finds happiness, Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi showed the importance of seeking professional help for mental illness.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Tamasha to Sidharth Malhora and Parineeti Chopra's Hasee Toh Phasee, Bollywood movies tried to address broad spectrum of mental illnesses on silver screen.

The way Alia Bhatt's character Kiara seeks psychological help from Shah Rukh Khan's character Dr. Jehangir Khan and develops a new perspective on life and finds happiness, Gauri Shinde's Dear Zindagi showed the importance of seeking professional help for mental illness.

Similarly, Dr. Aditya Srivastav helps Avni Chaturvedi in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Although, Akshay Kumar tried his best to pull attention towards Vidya Balan's Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), Priyadarshan's horror-comedy did very little for audience to understand about the disorder.

The journey of Ved Vardhan Shani from suffering with identity crisis and abrasion to his self discovery and comfort sets another example, where Ranbir Kapoor's character comes to his own rescue in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha.

In Vinil Mathew's Hasee Toh Phasee, Parineeti Chopra's character Dr. Meeta Solanki took some random pills for the situations that went out of her control. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the movie failed drastically to address Dr. Meeta's mental illness to the extend that the audiences called her 'mad'.

Sidharth Anand's suidical couple Kiara and Akash suffered from Acute Stress Disorder and Adjustment Disorder respectively. The movie unfolds into the story of Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra falling in love with each other and tackling their depression.

Aparna Sen's 15 Park Avenue showed Konkona Sen Sharma's character Meethi suffering from schizophrenia. The movie traces Meethi's traumatic experiences and the effect of her situation on her loved ones.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading