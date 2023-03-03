Sleep plays a crucial role in maintaining your overall well-being. Its deprivation harms your cognitive function. Maintaining a consistent sleep regime is a must if you want to maintain equilibrium in your life. Irregular sleeping patterns make it more difficult to concentrate and impact several brain functions, including how nerve cells (neurons) communicate with each other. Following these 5 techniques can improve your sleep cycle.

Adopt the body scan technique

The body scan is a mindful meditation exercise which involves scanning your body for any pain, stress, or strange feelings. As a result, you might feel more emotionally and physically aware of yourself. Examine your ribs, chest, and stomach with great care. Make an effort to relax your stomach. Breathe in deeply, loosen yourself up and relax.

Deep breathing exercise

Take a normal breath first. Try taking a deep breath next. When counting to four, quietly inhale through your nose while keeping your mouth closed. Hold your breath for seven counts. Count to eight while slowly exhaling through your mouth. Before switching back to your regular breathing, go through this cycle around six times. This exercise will surely help you improve your sleeping routine.

Try acupressure

Acupressure is a massage technique that has been practised for hundreds of years and boasts numerous health advantages, including good sleep. Acupressure is a sort of complementary therapy that has its roots in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), a comprehensive wellness approach that has developed over many centuries. To begin with, lie down and use your fingers to press the bones of the head just behind the ears.

Hug therapy

In this method, oxytocin is the secret component, most likely for its relaxing properties. Oxytocin is a hormone secreted by the posterior lobe of the pituitary gland. It is sometimes known as the “cuddle hormone" or the “love hormone," because it is released when people snuggle up or bond socially. When going to bed at night, hugging someone releases this hormone. If you’re by yourself, you can lie down tightly gripping the pillow.

Reduce irregular or long daytime naps

Long or irregular naps during the day can harm your sleep, although short power naps are beneficial. Sleeping during the day makes it difficult for you to fall asleep at night. Avoid taking naps in the afternoon; and even if doing so, keep daytime naps to no longer than an hour. If you work in the evening, then you might need to take a nap in the afternoon before work to help make up for lost sleep.

