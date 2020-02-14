From DeepVeer to Virushka: Celebrity Couples To Look Up To This Valentine’s Day 2020

We all find inspirations in our lives in almost all things we do. When it comes to love, it’s safe to say that celebrities have given us some great couple goals that make all of us believe that true love definitely exists!

Be it Deepika-Ranveer, Virat-Anushka or Priyanka-Nick, they have been strong support systems of each other and never shy away from expressing their love, every once in a while.

Here is a list of 5 celebrity couples who gives meaning to the word called LOVE:

1. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Deep-Veer got married in November 2018 after dating for about six years. Both the actors are active on social media and they often comment on each other’s post in adorable ways.

The couple has worked together in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ramleela, Bajiro Mastani and Padmavat. They will next be seen in the sports film ‘83, where they will be essaying the roles of the real-life couple. Ranveer will be seen playing former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, while Deepika will be seen playing the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Bhatia.

2. Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli got married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in Italy in 2017. The quite marriage of Virushka was followed by two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Anushka supports Virat during his matches while Virat never fails to express how grateful he is to have Anushka as his wife.

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas- Nick Jonas

The former Miss World and actress Priyanka Chopra made India proud with her successful Hollywood endeavour. The Quantico actress found the love of her life in singer and one of the Jonas brothers, Nick Jonas. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 in Udaipur, India. Both Priyanka and Nick share an intense chemistry and their Instagram is proof to it.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana- Tahira Kashyap

The childhood sweethearts have openly talked about how they have flaws and differences and yet they have stood by each other during thick and thin. Ayushmann stood like a rock beside Tahira during her battle with cancer, while Tahira has always supported the Bala actor with his career.

5. Shah Rukh Khan- Gauri Khan

When we are talking about love, how can we forget King Khan and his epic chemistry with his wife Gauri. Both SRK and Gauri set couple goals for most of us.

