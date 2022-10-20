From Dhanteras To Diwali, Here's What You Can Wear This Festive Season

We know the festive season has arrived and we are all excited about looking our best. Once it gets started, it goes on and on for at least 4 to 5 days, including Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj, and what now. We know we are all excited about this but this comes with great confusion and only one question, “what to wear?”

But don’t worry, we are here to help you and make your life easier. Follow these steps and we promise you won’t be disappointed.

Dhanteras outfit:

The festival of Dhanteras before Diwali is considered to be the day of Goddess Lakshmi and Kuber. In such a situation, boys can wear jeans or trousers with yellow-coloured kurtas, shirts, and floral print jackets. On the other hand, a golden and yellow suit, kurta and sharara will suit the girls very well.

Narak Chaturdashi attire

This is known as Choti Diwali, and it is best to dress in a white or light-coloured red dress on this day. Traditional clothing will look better on boys these days. Girls, on the other hand, should wear an ethnic kurta or blouse with a long skirt.

The Diwali costume

On Diwali, wearing a modest and sombre look may be the finest option. Wear bright colours such as yellow or red during the puja. Aside from that, on Diwali, boys might wear a jacket with plain kurtas. Dresses such as saris, heavy business suits, and sharara, on the other hand, will look stunning on girls.

Govardhan puja outfit

Govardhan Puja, which is held on the next day of Diwali, is also called Diwali Milan Ceremony. On this day, people go to meet their close ones. It is best to wear green coloured ethnic wear for boys and a kalidar or Anarkali kurta for girls.

