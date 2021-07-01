From Doctors' Day to Joke Day, a Look at 5 National, International Events on July 1

Day 1 of July, 2021 will mark several events and festivals of national and international importance. Every year the day is celebrated as National Doctors’ Day, National Postal Worker Day, National CA Day, GST Day 2021 and International Joke Day. Here a look at the list of events and their significance.

National Doctors’ Day

Every year, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctors’ Day by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). The day is observed to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of former Bengal’s Chief Minister Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. The day is dedicated to all the doctors and healthcare workers who have been serving the people by risking their lives.

National Postal Worker Day

National Postal Workers Day is celebrated annually on July 1 to show appreciation for the postal workers’ hard work that they put in to deliver our mail and deliveries on time. July 1 was declared National Postal Worker Day in 1997 by a Seattle-area postal carrier to honour fellow employees and since then it is celebrated every year on this day.

National CA Day

National Chartered Accountant Day is observed in order to celebrate the formation of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1st, 1949. ICAI is the sole licensing and regulatory body for the financial audit and accounting profession in India. ICAI was formed a year before the Constitution of the country was formalized, and counts itself among the oldest professional institutions in the country.

GST Day

GST Day is observed to mark the start of new indirect tax regime. Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out in the intervening night of June 30 and July 1, 2017, in a ceremony held in the Central Hall of Parliament. The GST day is celebrated to commemorate commencement of “One Nation-One Market-One Tax”.

International Joke Day 2021

It is believed that International Joke Day was first created by author Wayne Reinagel in 1994. The holiday was used to promote his joke books, the first of which was 250 Funniest Office Jokes, Memos & Cartoon Pinups. He chose July 1 as the date because it was the halfway point of the year.

