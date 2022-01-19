From Dumplings To Breads, 5 Dishes That Have Different Names Around the World

Different regions of the world offer their own unique cuisine and some have even become known for their varieties of food. Like Pizzas from Italy, and Ramen from Japan. However, there are some dishes that are quite common around the world but have their own regional versions of them. Let us take a look at some of those dishes:

Dumplings

Dumplings are one of the most common dishes made in most cultures around the world. From Germany’s potato dumpling known as kartoffelknoedel, to China’s black sesame paste-filled dessert, tangyuan, most international cuisines offer up their own unique version of the stuffed dough pocket. Depending on the region, dumplings can be sweet or meaty, or stuffed with veggies. In Sweden, pitepalt is a meat-filled potato dumpling, while in Czech Svestkove, knedli are sweet dumplings filled with a variety of fruits including plums, peaches, and apricots.

Stews

A perfect winter dish, stews are usually hot and steamy food items whose contents are braised low and slow. From Sambar in India, which is a staple South Indian stew made with lentils and vegetables, to Korean Army Stew Budae Jjigae, which is made with Kimchi, spam, sausages, ramen noodles, and vegetables. In Ethiopia, Spicy Chicken Stew is one of the most common dishes. It is a one-pot braised chicken dish featuring a range of spices and hard-boiled eggs. In Tunisia, stew is consumed in the form of Lablabi. The dish is made with chickpeas, garlic, and other spices and served with baguette.

Sandwiches

A true display of versatility can be witnessed with sandwiches and how they are consumed around the world. From a simple peanut butter and jam sandwich in the US to Bánh Mì in Vietnam, Sandwiches are galore. Bánh mì is a French baguette, sliced lengthwise, and filled with cold cuts, pâté, pickled veggies, cilantro, jalapenos, and creamy mayonnaise. The stuffing can also change to pork, lemongrass beef, and grilled chicken are all classic options. In Senegal, bean sandwiches are one of the staple breakfasts. Red beans cooked in a spicy tomato paste with onions and a mix of spices. Boh Loh Yau is Hong Kong’s version of regional sandwich which is basically a delectable bun of butter, sugar, and sliced fruits.

Casseroles

From Flygande Jakob or flying Jacob in Sweden, which is made with a combination of chicken, chili sauce, bananas, bacon, cream, and roasted peanuts, to Porkkanalaatikko in Finland, which is made with a combination of grated carrots, rice, eggs, cream, butter, and breadcrumbs, Casseroles vary from region to region. In France, Gratin de crozets is a traditional French dish made with a combination of onions, lardons, crème fraîche, chicken stock, grated cheese and crozets.

Breads

Breads define the varieties of bread cuisine of each region and sometimes the ingredients may vary as well. In Afghanistan, it takes the shape of Bolani which comes with a generous filling of potatoes, spinach or lentils. In Australia, bread is consumed as Damper Bread, which is made with a mix of water, flour and salt that can be cooked directly in the ashes. Luchi in Bangladesh is similar to Bhatures in India which is a flatbread dunked into hot oil and turned into a crispy golden bread.

So, which one is your favourite?

