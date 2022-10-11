From Eggs To Spinach, Vitamins and Mineral-Rich Foods to Maintain Your Skin and Hair

Vitamin and minerals-rich diet plays an important role in hair growth and healthy skin. Lack of nutrients can cause hair loss and dull skin. Daily intake of a healthy diet is known to help one get glowing skin and beautiful hair.

So apart from nourishing your body externally, you must also ensure that you are taking in the right amount of nutrients. Watch your vitamins and minerals intake to maintain a healthy body.

Top showsha video

Here’s a list of 5 foods that will help you attain a healthy, much-coveted glow:

Eggs

Protein and biotin are essential for hair growth and no other food is a better source of both nutrients than eggs. According to Healthline, it is necessary to eat enough protein for hair growth because hair follicles are mostly made of protein. Lack of protein in the diet can lead to hair loss. Eggs also contain zinc, selenium, and other hair-healthy nutrients.

Spinach

The leafy green vegetable contains beneficial nutrients like folate, iron, and vitamins A and C. All these are very important for hair growth. One cup of spinach can meet 20 per cent of the daily vitamin A requirement. Spinach is also a very good source of iron, which is important for hair growth.

Fatty fish

Salmon, herring, and mackerel are loaded with many nutrients, which play an important role in hair growth. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, which promote hair growth. Fatty fish contains nutrients like protein, selenium, vitamin D3 and vitamin B which make hair strong.

Avocado

Avocado is delicious, nutritious and a great source of healthy fat. It is also considered a good source of Vitamin E which is essential for hair growth. A 200-gram medium avocado can meet 28 percent of the daily vitamin E requirement. Vitamin E found in avocado is an antioxidant that helps prevent oxidative stress that causes hair loss.

Chia Seeds

Seeds are rich in nutrients with relatively few calories. Many of these nutrients are important for hair growth. They contain vitamin E, zinc, and selenium. 28 grams of sunflower seeds meet 50 percent of the daily vitamin E requirement. Flax seeds and chia seeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here