From Engagement to Wedding, See All the Looks of New Bride Dhanashree Verma

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on December 22, 2020. The celebrity couple made their relationship official in August this year.

Dhanashree who works as a choreographer looks breathtakingly beautiful as a bride in her wedding pictures. Before the wedding ceremony, there were other ceremonies such as engagement, haldi, sangeet. Let us take you through the styles of the bride.

The celebrations started with an engagement ceremony where the bride decided to wear a pastel-coloured dress. She was wearing a heavy pearl necklace with emeralds. For her make-up, she decided to go with subtle tones for the outdoor day ceremony.

Dhanashree wore a yellow-coloured lehenga for her Haldi ceremony. From the maang tika, necklace, earrings to bangles, all her jewellery was made of flowers. The bride looked endearing in the dress. Yuzvendra and Dhanashree had their Haldi ceremony together and the couple was seen enjoying with family and friends during the day-time ceremony.

For the sangeet ceremony, Dhanashree wore a rose gold coloured-lehenga. The attraction was the floor-length net veil with floral embroidery. Her embellished lehenga with an off-shoulder strapped blouse also looked stunning and gave the bride a modern look.

Sticking to traditions, the bride wore a red-coloured lehenga on the wedding day. Dhanashree looked gorgeous as she paired the bright red lehenga with heavy jewellery.

She wrote, “We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!!”

Along with the pictures, Dhanashree also shared a wedding video where the two were on the stage surrounded by family and friends, while rose petals were being showered on the couple.

The 30-year-old cricketer plays for the Indian team and has been a player for the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2014.