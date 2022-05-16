From Enhancing Digestion To Working As Analgesic, The Innumerable Benefits Of Betel Leaf

Eating a betel leaf is considered an unhealthy habit in India due to its combination with tobacco. However, if tobacco is eliminated, the benefits are innumerable. Feeding paan to our guests has been a part of our heritage fo centuries.

Betel leaves are slightly astringent to eat. According to an article published in India Today, betel leaves contain tannins, propane, alkaloids and phenyl, which help reduce pain and inflammation in the body. Let’s explore the benefits of having betel leaves:

Enhance Digestion

Consuming betel leaves can help you eradicate constipation. Along with this, betel leaves also help in treating inflammation and stomach ulcers.

Works As Analgesic

If you need instant pain relief from an injury or other physical issues, betel leaf can be the key to your relief. Betel leaf works as a great analgesic and gives relief from not only surficial injuries but also internal pains.

Beneficial For Teeth And Gums

The antimicrobial properties in betel leaves keep our mouth and gums healthy. It eliminates infection and cavity causing bacteria relieving us from gum and tooth ache, oral infections and swelling.

Reduces Respiratory Problems

Betel leaf helps a lot in treating not only cough and cold but all respiratory issues. Lung congestion and asthma can be dealt with effectively by regular consumption of betel leaves. To cure lung congestion, apply mustard oil on a betel leaf and place it on your chest.

