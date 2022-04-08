From Fried to Spicy, Foods to Avoid After Navratri Vrat

The festival of Navratri is all about fasting and feasting. During Navratri, devotees keep fasts to please and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. But after fasting, one should choose their food wisely. Eating the wrong food after vrat can make you fall sick. Here is a list of food items to be strictly avoided after Navratri Vrat.

1. Avoid drinking tea or coffee: After fast, one should not drink tea or coffee immediately. Tea or coffee on an empty stomach may cause acidity and then pain as well. Instead, take fruit juice or smoothies because it cools down the stomach immediately.

2. Avoid oil and ghee: After fasting one should not eat foods with large proportions of oil or ghee in it. Such foods can immediately increase the cholesterol level in the body, which is dangerous for our health.

3. Avoid fried foods: Fried foods need to be avoided at all costs. These foods contain a lot of fat. They are prepared in a lot of oil at extremely high temperatures, which is not at all healthy to eat on an empty stomach. It may lead to stomach problems.

Advertisement

4. Avoid spicy food: Taking spicy food after vrat can trigger abdominal pain and can also trigger upper gastrointestinal symptoms.

5. Avoid Junk food: Eating junk food after fasting can cause bloating, nausea, and stomach pain.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.