Many of us often indulge in a bowl of curd, mixed with some chopped fruits. It is one of the best and easiest means we can have. Curd is very commonly consumed in Indian households. We eat it with hot parathas or lassi too. It is not only a perfect meal accompaniment but is also known for its health benefits. Curd contains vitamins B-2, B-12, magnesium and potassium, and is easy to digest. But not many are aware that curd should not be consumed with certain food items. Combining curd with the wrong foods can be risky for your skin and can ruin your health at large.

Here are some of the food items that you should never have with curd:

Fruits: You should not eat fresh fruits like mango with curd, as it creates cold and heat simultaneously in the body. This can cause skin issues and produce toxins in the body. It is also said that one should not have dahi at night. Curd is rich in protein, which can aggravate phlegm. Curd consists of bacteria that act on the sugar present in fruits. This results in colds, toxins and allergies. You may avoid this problem by using unflavoured curd at room temperature and mixing it with honey and cinnamon, instead of fresh fruit.

Onions: If you love onion curd raita, you might have to change this habit. Curd is cold, while onions lead to the production of heat in the body. The combination of hot and cold can lead to skin allergies like rashes, psoriasis and eczema.

Fish: Dairy is typically not consumed with non-vegetarian foods like meats and fish, because it is usually made from animal milk. This is one of the reasons why people refrain from pairing fish and curd. Yoghurt and fish are both considered to be good for your health. But combining these two may prove to be unhealthy for your health.

Oily food: Curd and parathas are some of the most relished food combinations. But you should consider giving up this habit of eating oily food with curd, as it slows down your digestion process and makes you feel lazy throughout the day.

