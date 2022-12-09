From Gajar Ka Halwa to Til Laddoo, 5 Must-Try Indian Sweets This Winter

Every season has its own delicacies. Indian kitchens during the winter prepare a wide variety of traditional desserts using comforting and seasonal ingredients. Winter is all about enjoying your favourite dishes with your family and friends. Some of the most popular winter foods are halwa, laddoos, and chikkis. And if you have also looking for winter munching suggestions, we have to your rescue.

Here’s the list of five Indian sweets to enjoy this winter:

Til Laddoo

This classic laddoo is created with toasted sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, jaggery, and cardamom to make it irresistibly tasty. As a bonus, it contains a tonne of ghee to enhance the flavour and scent. The sticky laddoo has a hot potency that will keep you warm and comfortable this winter, making it a fantastic food for the season. Gajjar Halwa

As winter approaches, you have the opportunity to choose from a vibrant variety of fruits and vegetables. One such vegetable is the carrot which is used for making the incredible gajar-ka-halwa. Nothing can compare to the allure of the delectable halwa made with grated gajar or carrot, milk, and khoya, and sugar. Dry Fruit Laddoo

Dry fruit laddoos are best suited for freezing winters. This sweet dish is made up of multiple dry fruits and jaggery which helps in keeping the body warm and energised.

Due to their antioxidant content, eating dry fruits and nuts may help you stay warm and nourished. Dry fruits are also high in anti-inflammatory characteristics, which can help relieve the discomfort of a cold or cough while also reducing the danger of persistent inflammation. Peanut Chikki

Chikki is a speciality dish from India that is only made during the winter. They can be found as round or bar shapes. Roasted peanuts and a small amount of cardamom, which give chikkis their flavour and perfume, are their main ingredients. The main components of this amazingly sweet and crunchy winter treat are peanuts and jaggery. Moong Dal Halwa

A searing hot bowl of Moong Dal Halwa is the most delicious during a cold winter. This is just a filling, wholesome, and comforting dessert, especially when made with plenty of ghee.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yhYv6vI_XA&t=381s

