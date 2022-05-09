From Deepika Padukone to Kangana Ranaut, Take Inspiration from These Celebrities to Ace the Summer Saree Look

The six yards of grace and beauty is everyone’s favourite. Be it a regular day at work or a party, women often opt for a saree look to stand out from the crowd. It is the season of farewells and girls too love donning a saree on their last day of school or college. However, wearing a saree is not that easy during summers as not all fabrics are suitable for the scorching heat. So, in case you are too worried about wearing a saree in summer, then don’t worry we are here for your rescue. For your next saree look, choose these fabrics to look hot and feel cool.

Georgette Saree

Summers are a time to ace the lightweight fabric which is not only easy to carry but also makes you feel cool and airy. Georgette is one fabric which is best suited for summers. In case you feel georgette can’t be worn for a glamorous look, then take a cue from Genelia D’Souza who has turned a simple georgette saree into amazing party wear.

Sheer Organza

Organza fabric has taken the market by storm. It is one of the fabrics which have ruled the winter wedding session and is now ready to level up the summer ethnic game. Organza too has a lot of varieties and one of them is Sheer Organza. It is a transparent and thin fabric which not only makes you feel comfortable and cool but also gives a mesmerising look. You can take inspiration from Mouni Roy’s this look.

Sequin

Sequins can never go out of fashion. They are ruling 2022 as they are shiny, chic and look classy. When you wear a sequin saree, you don’t need any other accessory to glam it up which is a perfect way to feel light in summer. Parineeti Chopra has been the ethnic queen and here she is again giving us major sequin saree goals.

Chiffon

Some fabrics remind us of our elders. If we look inside our mother’s closet, then we’ll definitely find a printed chiffon saree because it is easy to wear and carry. They also don’t restrict the moment. So, if you are planning on donning a classy saree look, look up to Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu to carry a perfect chiffon saree in style.

Satin

This flowy fabric is shiny and looks ethereal. Pick a plain satin saree in any pastel colour and pair it up with a shimmery cut sleeves blouse. You are good to rock any night party. Kangana Ranaut is here to give us some serious saree goals.

Which one do you like?

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.