From Goa to Delhi, Cities to Visit For Memorable Nightlife

India is renowned globally for its diversity, culture, and great heritage. However, with the exponential growth of India’s middle class, India’s nightlife is also growing in popularity. India’s dynamic nightlife has been made popular because of great beaches, superlative shopping avenues and exciting restaurants. If you are looking to experience India’s vibrant nightlife, you need to visit the following cities.

Goa

Goa is the foremost destination that comes to mind whenever there is any discussion of nightlife. Goa is the official party capital of India and is the perfect destination to enjoy happening nightlife. Goa has an assortment of great nightclubs, beaches, and restaurants.

Many prominent music festivals are also organised here throughout the year, in which lakhs of people participate. Partying along the picturesque beaches during the night can be a memorable experience for anyone. Goa offers you many amazing options to experience its famous nightlife. You can party through the night at Baga Beach, Calangute Beach, Casino Pride, Tito Street and many other places.

Mumbai

Mumbai is famous for being the financial hub of the country as well as the film industry. However, the city of dreams also has exceptional nightlife. The city’s excellent nightclubs can blow your mind away. Mumbai also has several iconic avenues, which you can visit at the night.

Places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Marine Drive and Juhu Beach are very lively after sunset.

Chandigarh

The happening vibe and vibrancy of Chandigarh make it one of the best cities to enjoy the splendid nightlife. The city is always on every list which ranks the top 10 nightlife cities in India. Chandigarh offers you great tourist attractions with excellent nightclubs, grand monuments, and glamorous crowds.

Shillong

Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, is one of the most famous hill stations in the country. This hill station is known for its delicious food and music. Unlike other cities, Shillong has a unique nightlife, accentuated by live bands and vibrant bars. It is worth mentioning that Shillong has come up with some of the best nightclubs in India in recent years.

Delhi

If nightlife means clubbing and partying for you, Delhi is the perfect city for you. You can beat the Monday blues by visiting places like Greater Kailash, Connaught Place and Hauz Khas Village. These places have some of the best nightclubs in the country.

