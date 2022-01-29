From Heart Health To Cholesterol, This Lentil Helps Against So Several Issues

Lentils fulfil the protein needed in your body. They have high-quality nutrition and are low in calories. When it comes to lentils, we all have consumed tur dal, masoor dal, urad dal, chana dal and matar dal. But have you heard of kulthi dal?

Kulthi dal is a dark brown lentil that is mostly grown in south India. It is widely used in south Indian dishes like rasam and sambar. According to the Netmeds website, kulthi dal is extremely beneficial to our health. Here are some of the benefits it offers.

Benefits Diabetic People:

Diabetes is a serious medical condition that can cause problems with blood sugar control and often affects the elderly. However, due to its nutritious properties, kulthi dal works to control blood sugar levels.

Keeps the heart healthy:

Kulthi dal is an excellent source of nutrients that can help keep your heart health healthy. Heart diseases can be prevented by eating kulthi dal regularly.

Controls cholesterol:

Kulthi dal is known for its anti-inflammatory and cholesterol-lowering abilities. That’s why by consuming Kulthi dal, the body remains under control with increased production of HDL (good) cholesterol and decreasing LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Relief from seasonal flu:

As the essence of kulthi dal is hot, it not only helps you get rid of seasonal flu but also keeps the body warm during winter.

Relief from constipation:

Kulthi dal is a good source of fibre. This helps treat digestive system problems like constipation and acidity.

Treats obesity:

Kulthi dal can be very helpful for people who are troubled by obesity and want to lose weight. It has been proven to help reduce the risk of developing obesity and improve your overall health.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

