From Honey to Sandalwood, Natural Ways to Get Rid of Oily Nose

Your skin needs a small amount of oil to stay healthy. Excess oil, on the other hand, can cause skin problems such as acne or the build-up of dust and grease, making your face appear greasy.

While we continue to try new products to get rid of oily noses, we overlook how effective natural solutions are in treating skin problems. To assist you, we have compiled a list of home treatments to get rid of that greasy nose.

Lemon

Lemon contains natural exfoliating capabilities that aid in the removal of unwanted oil from the skin. It has always been a terrific choice for human skin, especially oily skin. Apply lemon juice to your nose and rinse after 15 minutes.

Honey

Honey’s antioxidant and antibacterial qualities are well recognised. It aids in the prevention of oil collection on the nose and maintains it oil-free. To use this cure, take some honey and rub it into your nose for a few minutes before washing it off. For optimal results, repeat this twice or three times every day.

Advertisement

Yoghurt

Yoghurt includes natural exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acid and lactic acid, which clear pores and remove impurities. It also has zinc, which is a mild astringent that tightens open pores and minimises oiliness. Yoghurt combined with a few tablespoons of tomato juice is the ideal remedy for an oily nose.

Vinegar of Apple Cider

Apple cider vinegar has a high acidic pH. It’s a great component for absorbing excess oil from your face. Combine 3 to 4 teaspoons of vinegar with half a cup of water and apply with a cotton ball to your nose and leave for fifteen minutes. After that, rinse with warm water. Not only does this remove the oil, but it also removes the blackheads.

Sandalwood

Sandalwood has long been used to treat skin problems. It promotes radiant, flawless skin and aids in the removal of excess oil. Make a paste of sandalwood powder and milk for this treatment. After 15 minutes, apply this paste to your nose and scrub or rinse it with cold water.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.