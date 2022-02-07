From Increasing Sperm Count to Testosterone Levels, Here's How Clove Oil Can Help Men

Many a time we are asked to chew on cloves if we have a cold or a sore throat. And just like clove, its oil is also quite effective in matters of toothache. Additionally, whenever we make a decoction at home to boost immunity, we put cloves in it.

But do you know that clove is extremely beneficial to men’s health and also cures some of their problems? Yes, clove oil can help increase the level of testosterone in the body of men.

Along with this, it is also effective if you have a problem with sperm count or fertility. Let us tell you that clove also improves your digestive system and benefits if you are diabetic. It also helps boost immunity.

benefits of clove oil for men

1. Removes Infertility

Clove oil is very useful in improving sex life. Besides that, it can help overcome infertility problems as well.

2. Increase Testosterone Levels

Clove oil can help increase testosterone levels in the body of men. It also works to increase libido in men.

3. Increase Sperm Count

Many vitamins, flavonoids, alkaloids, carbohydrates, and proteins are found in clove oil, which helps increase sperm count. It can also help in improving sperm motility. You can take advantage of this with the help of clove essential oil aromatherapy.

4. Helpful in getting rid of smoke addiction

It can also help a lot in getting rid of addiction. If you take a regular heat bath of clove essential oil, it will calm your mind and reduce the urge to smoke.

5. Remove the problem of early ejaculation

Clove oil has a hot effect which works to improve blood flow. It also raises the body temperature. In such a situation, you stay away from anxiety and stress, which can boost energy and nervous excitement in your body, thereby preventing premature ejaculation.

6. Control Diabetes

Clove oil helps you control sugar and does not allow the amount of sugar in the blood to increase.

7. Boost Immunity

Clove also helps a lot in strengthening the immune system. It protects the body from viruses, a bacterial infections. Its main function is to protect the body from infection and germs.

How to use clove oil

You can spray clove essential oil in your room. Its fragrance improves blood flow and calms the mind. Clove essential oil can also be used in a diffuser. However, if you are suffering from any kind of health problems, use it only after contacting your doctor.

