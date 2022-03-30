From Jada Pinkett Smith to Viola Davis, Celebrities Who Have Battled Alopecia

Oscars have become the talk of the town this year, and not for the celebrations of movies and filmmakers but due to the slapgate. Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage left everyone in shock. When Chris Rock made a joke about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett’s hair loss, it wasn’t taken well by the King Richard actor.

While the controversy will resolve over time, one thing that has caught the attention of the internet is the medical condition called ‘alopecia,’ which results in hair loss. Jada has been suffering from the autoimmune disease for few years. She has been vocal about battling alopecia in her social media posts. In 2018, Jada Pinkett opened up about being diagnosed with alopecia on her Facebook chat show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith)

Jada isn’t the only one who has suffered from alopecia, but many celebrities around the globe have faced a similar problem. Let’s take a look at some of the prominent personalities who have opened up in the past about dealing with baldness and hair loss due to alopecia.

Advertisement

Neve Campbell

The Canadian actor has been popularly known for her horror film series ‘Scream’. In 2011, Neve Campbell opened up about her struggle with Alopecia. In an interview with Daily Mail, she talked about developing the condition when she was 23. Quoting the reasons, she told the news portal, “I was horribly overworked and going through a divorce. Also, I had stalkers and started receiving threatening mail. I was so distressed by it all that my hair started falling out.”

Ricki Lake

After suffering from hair loss for almost 30 years, Ricki Lake broke her silence two years back through an Instagram post. She wrote a long note sharing a photo of her hair with little to no hair. The 53-year-old actor is popularly known for movies and TV shows like Serial Killer, Loving Leah and The Ricki Lake Show, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricki Lake (@rickilake)

Viola Davis

The popular American actor too suffered from the hair loss condition. A few years ago, she talked about her hair loss journey in an interview with Chicago Defender. ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ actor told the portal that she used to wear a wig all the time after she started noticing patchy scalp. She took a bold step in 2012 when she graced the Oscars in her natural hair.

Sean Ward

Actor-producer Sean Ward thought of quitting his acting career after he started losing hair patches due to alopecia. The actor suffered from stress due to emotional trauma after his break-up and working unlimited hours continuously. It created a huge impact on his health and especially his hair. However, he held himself tight and recovered from the condition.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CErpJJHp0CI/

Jimi Mistry

British actor Jimi Mistry started suffering from extreme hair loss after gaining fame. In an interview with Daily Mail in 2011, he revealed that his mother told him that his father wasn’t his biological father, which took a dig at Jimi’s mental health. After going through psychological turmoil over a troubled marriage, and not knowing who his biological father was, the East is East actor started getting alopecia.

Actors such as Jesy Nelson, Tyra Banks and Ella Shaw have also battled alopecia.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.