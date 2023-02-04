If you consider yourself to be an adventure seeker, then jungle safaris must excite you. It’s true that hill stations and sea beaches are popular tourist destinations. But exploring the depths of the wildlife, and experiencing the eerie silence of the forests, waiting with bated breath to catch a fleeting glimpse of a wild animal has its own share of thrill. India boasts of expansive national parks and sanctuaries that might just be perfect for quenching the wild spirit in you. If you are up for an exciting tiger-spotting safari, then these popular tiger reserves welcome you with open arms.

Jim Corbett National Park - Uttarakhand

Situated in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, the Jim Corbett National Park, named after renowned hunter Jim Corbett, is India’s first tiger reserve. Flanked by thickly-crusted trees and long grasses, the tiger reserve offers you a diverse range of flora and fauna. The purest varieties of sal trees are known to flourish here. If you don’t want to follow the conventional path of taking a jeep ride, a thrilling elephant ride awaits you.

Ranthambore - Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is a popular wildlife safari zone in India. Earlier, the Maharajas used the area as their hunting location. Tigers and leopards are often spotted at the historic fort that is part of the reserve’s grounds. Sloth bears, hyenas, Indian foxes, jackals and crocodiles are also found in plenty here as well. The Ranthambore Tiger Reserve is a haven for wildlife photographers.

Sunderban Tiger Reserve - West Bengal

The Sunderbans in West Bengal, recognised as a World Heritage Site, is home to the Royal Bengal Tiger. The Sunderbans will also bless your eyes with crocodiles, basking on the shores, along with diverse bird species, and even certain endangered animals. Contrary to jeep safaris, Sunderbans permit you to explore the mangrove forest in a boat, floating in the green waters.

Bandhavgarh - Madhya Pradesh

A visit to the deep forests of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve ideally attracts wildlife enthusiasts from all over the world, owing to its abundance of biological diversity, stunning natural surroundings, and illustrious history. Besides waiting to spot tigers in this reserve, you can also engage in the sheer delight of birdwatching or soaking in the rustic natural beauty of the place.

Periyar Tiger Reserve - Kerala

The Periyar Tiger Reserve is a breathtaking forested reserve perfect for those seeking some peace and tranquillity or to get in touch with nature. While touring this reserve, you can easily catch a glimpse of the mighty Asian elephants, Bengal tigers, white tigers, and Indian giant squirrels. One word of advice - you must bring your binoculars with you to spot exotic bird species including the blue-winged parakeet, Malabar grey hornbill, and Nilgiri wood pigeon.

