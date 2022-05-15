From Kangana Ranaut To Kiara Advani, Stars Let The Bold & Sexy Thigh High Slit Do The Talking

A favourite red-carpet look, the thigh high slit is taking Bollywood by storm. With actresses nailing the bold yet elegant style with elan, it’s become a go-to look for every film promotion or fashion outing.

Over the years, the silhouette made waves overseas with stars including Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra etc, acing the look at various red-carpet events. Back home, be it a success party or film promotion, the thigh high slit has become the go-to look this season.

The most recent diva to flaunt the look was actor Kangana Ranaut, who looked Dhaakad in a 3D corset gown designed by label Alpana Neeraj. Calling her ‘fierce and beautiful’, Alpana Mittal shares that Kangana was the perfect muse and nailed the thigh high slit trend. Commenting on the designing the outfit, Alpana says, “While designing the outfit, we did keep in mind that it should look elegant and graceful, and that the construction of the outfit had to be impeccable. So, even if a model is wearing it even for a couple of minutes on the runway, she should look and feel secure and confident in the outfit.”

Confidence plays a key role in owning the look and it’s important that the thigh high slit outfit makes you feel special and not conscious. While actresses carry it off with confidence, the outfit is a risqué style to flaunt in public events. To ensure you don’t have an oops moment, Alpana shares tips on how to nail the thigh high slit trend like your favourite star:

Invest in a good bodysuit or a snug, skin colour underwear. So that you are comfortable while walking around or socialising or sitting. Keep the rest of your look minimal and let your thigh do all the talking. Pull off the thigh high look in an amazing pair of heels. Avoid flats or platforms. You could also experiment with the style with a pair of sneakers.

Here’s a low-down on celebrities who also donned the thigh high style trend and carried it off in style. Take a look:

Kiara Advani

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has worn three ensembles featuring the thigh high slit for her film’s promotions. Kiara took on the trend like a star and experimented with the look in an array of colours.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looked stunning in a thigh high slit gown designed by T Skaff. The pink, crimson outfit was covered in sequins and made it a perfect red-carpet ensemble to walk in.

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe and actor, Sushmita Sen is an epitome of grace and poise. The Aarya star recently posted a series of images on Instagram posing in a thigh high slit gown. The flowy beige-gold silhouette with minimal embellishments was teamed with a pair of high heels adding oomph to the overall look.

Nora Fatehi

With a spring in her step, Nora Fatehi brought the trend to life in her floral dress. The colourful thread work against the black dress makes it a fun outfit to sport during summers.

Rakul Preet Singh

Keeping it stylish and chic in an emerald, green satin corset gown, the long slit accentuates Rakul Preet Singh’s curves.

