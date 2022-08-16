From Kareena Kapoor To Sonam Kapoor, 5 Divas Who Give Tips To Add Oversize Coat In Your Wardrobe

Every day, there is a new fashion trend making rounds in the market. Fashion has always evolved, from oversized T-shirts to blazers are the current go-to trends.

While we are on a lunch break and open our Instagram account we may find an effortlessly stylish OOTD featuring an oversized blazer. One may wear it to an office, parties, or even at a formal event.

The Bollywood divas have been sending major fashion tips to dress up in an oversized coat. Here are a few divas you might take some tips for your OOTD.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan who appeared on Koffee With Karan for promoting her film Laal Singh Chaddha looked ravishing in an all-black look. The diva opted for a black lacy bralette and formal pants with a black oversize coat.

Alia Bhatt

Alia is garnering praises for her latest release, the dark-comedy film, Darlings. The actress chooses to ‘steal her husband’s blazer’ to complete her look. Alia looked breathtaking as donned a short sequence dress with an oversize black coat.

Bhumi Pednekar

As Bhumi walked down the streets alongside her Raksha Bandhan co-actor Akshay Kumar looking divine in her formal look. Bhumi tied a sleek bun as she picked an oversized black coat co-ord set. She added statement danglers to her look.

Sonam Kapoor

The fashion icon of Bollywood has served us with various oversize coat looks. Sonam casually flaunted her baby bump in a sporty look. She opted for a white tank top with blue pants matched with an oversized coat.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee soared the temperature as she looked elegant in a pink co-ord set. The Pink slipped into a pink formal skirt and short sleeve pink coat. To make show her perfect curves she added a pink belt to make it look more formal. The actress tied her hair in a low ponytail to make it look chicer.

