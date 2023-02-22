From Katrina Kaif To Kiara Advani: 5 Times When B-Town Actors Proved Why Tie-Dye Trend Is A Major Hit

The current fashion trend that celebrities can’t stop following is tie-dye. It is the biggest style craze in the fashion industry and has dominated the shelves of fashion enthusiasts. This subtle yet colourful print has also got a stamp of approval from many Bollywood celebrities. Be it pants, sweaters, T-shirts or loungewear the stars have nailed the tie-dye trend in different outfits. Let’s take a look here-

1. Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday dished major girl-next-door vibes with her pink tie-dye sweater with lavender and black prints, and jeans for her day out. What makes the top so fun is it has safety-pin enclosures instead of buttons giving her a carefree look. To elevate the casual look further, she wore white sneakers, and heart-shaped earrings and styled a Christian Dior purse. She rounded off the look with on-fleek makeup.

2. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif wore this tie-dye comfortable loungewear. She picked a loose-fitted purple tie-dye top with half sleeves and paired it with matching loose pants from Zara. It is all cosy and snug and perfect to have a relaxed day. She opted for dewy makeup, tinted cheeks and nude pink lips. She added golden hoops as her jewellery to pose for the photos.

3. Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani’s casual tie-dye printed co-ord set from the shelves of Boohoo is absolutely chic. The green and white printed bralette featured a halter neck with a deep neckline and backless detail. She paired it with matching high-waist pants. She highlighted her look with a sleek golden chain, hoop earrings and rings. The white strappy heels and minimal makeup completed her whole look.

4. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon took the tie-dye trend up by a notch as she chose a strapless white and blue midi gown from the clothing label Linetripe. The maxi dress featured a corset bodice with a sweetheart neckline. The dress had a flowy skirt that made the prints look absolutely impressive. She added a pop of colour as she picked neon-green pumps. For jewellery, she opted for gold earrings.

5. Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria never fails to make heads turn, and she did just that when she picked this white and blue tie-dye t-shirt and matching shorts as her OOTD (Outfit Of The Day). Looking effortlessly graceful, Tara kept it completely simple with black shoes.

