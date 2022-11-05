From Katrina Kaif to Manish Malhotra, These 5 Bollywood Stars Head A Beauty And Skincare Brand

The face of beauty from a year or two years ago may not be exactly what it is today, and that’s how fast this industry changes. Products pop out of nowhere, each one promising to be better and offering more than the ones already in the market. In addition, people’s inclination towards beauty and skin care has also contributed to the boom of the beauty and skincare market. Understanding and recognizing the need of the hour, several Bollywood celebrities have introduced their own makeup and skincare range. From Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif to My Glamm by Manish Malhotra, there are several beauty brands that you should add to your list right now!

MyGlamm by Manish Malhotra

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra is credited to revolutionize the way India dresses for weddings and cultural functions. He has time and again proved his mettle in the world of fashion. A few years back, the fashion designer took the plunge and started his own cosmetic line, MyGlamm. The brand believes in celebrating individuals and embracing authenticity to the fullest. Looking for a glamorous bling in makeup? MyGlamm should be your one stop.

Kay Beauty by Katrina Kaif

Headed by Katrina Kaif, the beauty brand is a partnership between the actress and Nykaa. Kay By Katrina was launched in October 2019 with a powerful campaign titled ‘Its Kay To Be You.’ From lip crayons, to correctors and eye shadow palette, Kay by Katrina has everything beauty enthusiasts could ask for.

Anomaly Haircare by Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always believed in expanding her horizons and bringing something new to the table. The actress and entrepreneur has also launched her own line of clean, cruelty-free, and vegan hair care brands in partnership with global beauty incubator Maesa in 2021. Anomaly Haircare claims to make your hair healthy, silky, and vibrant.

Star Struck by Sunny Leone

In 2018, Sunny Leone launched her own makeup line and named it Star Struck. The brand offers cruelty-free and PETA-certified products for demanding consumers. Her beauty brand has a wide range of lipsticks, kajal, perfumes, liners, primers, mascaras, colour correctors, and more.

Arias by Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta has always unveiled her magic on the silver screen. The actress also started her entrepreneurship journey in 2018. She launched her own line of skincare and fragrances, Arias. Lara Dutta founded Arias in collaboration with dermatologist Dr. Geetanjali Shetty and Scentials Beauty Care and Wellness. The brand offers a premium range of cosmetics at an affordable rate.

