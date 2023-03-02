From Kebabs, and Tikkas to Daulat Ki Chaat, Savour Scrumptious Delhi-6 Delicacies At This Food Festival

Looking forward to savoring the scrumptious delicacies from Old Delhi streets, without physically going there? We’ve got you covered! Delhi 6 Food Festival is your one-stop destination for all your Purani Delhi ke Kebab, tikkas, and Daulat Ki Chaat cravings that too under one roof. The 13th edition of the food festival brings in all the savory delicacies from the streets of the historical place, and the best thing is all the traditional food items are cooked by chefs from Old Delhi, who use authentic spices to keep the taste intact. Hosted by Edesia, a multi-cuisine restaurant at Crowne Plaza, Okhla, the 13th edition of the Dilli 6 food festival ends on Mar 3, 2023. So, what are you waiting for?

Kebabs, Tikkas and Paranthas from Old Delhi

Embark on a culinary journey with trademark ‘Paranthe Wali Gali’ along with Live Biryani, Kebabs, Kulfis, Jalebis and Chaat counters buzzing with action for a street-style experience. The menu boasts of cyclic dishes with more than 100 options such as Dahi Bhalla, Golguppe, Aloo Chaat, Fruit Kulia Chaat, Matra Kulcha, Chole Bhature and more. For the main course, wow your taste buds with Mutton Nihari, Chicken Changezi, Murgh Begum Bahar, Kofta Sham Savera, and Dal Dilruba paired with Roomali rotis, Rogani naans, Doodh wali roti and dry fruit Sheermal. Conclude your meal with soul satisfying desserts such as Daulat Ki Chaat, Palang tod Barfi, Habshi Halwa, Rabdi Faluda, Sunhari Paita Halwa, Phirni, Shahi Tukda and more.

Instagram Worthy Decor

The food festival will surely take you through the streets of Old Delhi, as the restaurant has been given the Purani Dilli feels with innovative ideas induced in the environment. From the old theaters to the Chor Bazaar setup, to Chuski and cotton candy experiemce, all of these additions to the decor specially done for the festival add the Purani Dilli vibe to the restaurant. Along with the delicious deliciacies, you can get the feel of Old Delhi setup without having to travel to the actual place.

Chef Ashutosh Bisht, Executive Sous Chef, shares his thoughts on the food festival as he says, “I recall visiting the narrow gullies of Old Delhi as a kid to relish thick and juicy jalebis glistening with ghee and crisp fried aloo chaat in a mélange of chutneys. Our chefs have collaborated with local khansamas to capture the secrets behind the aromatic delicacies which are deeply rooted in Chandni Chowk’s culture. Our food menu celebrates the street food hawkers of the old city in an extremely hygienic set up.”

Shuvendu Banerjee, General Manager, adds, “Dill 6 food festival is the heart of of Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla. This year, we are taking a nostalgic trip back the first edition of the food festival where we showcased the cultural and culinary glory of markets of Purani Dilli. It has always been our endeavor to celebrate the regional cuisines along with immersive dining experiences for a true gastronomic indulgence.”

Just when you think you have crossed the crowded streets of Delhi 6, at the food fest, you see an intriguing setu up of Pandit ji who has his set up of ‘bhavishya vanis’, and not just this.The restaurant also has a Desi Paan setup to conclude the wonderful culinart journey. Adding life to the set up are Mehndi Artists, a vintage style boot Polish set up and a Desi Salon experience for a memorable round trip.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here