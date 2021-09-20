From Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone: Here's a Fashion Guide To B-town Beauties' Festive Fashion

While we might have given festive fashion a miss in 2020, this year things are looking brighter. With the wedding season around the corner, it’s only befitting to update our wardrobes with all things fresh and fabulous. As far as fashion choices are concerned, the sari continues to be a staple pick for many Bollywood celebrities — from traditional designs to it’s contemporary versions and everything else in between. Here’s a round-up of all the sari trends you can bookmark:

All That Glitters

Take cue from fashionista Malaika Arora on how to go bold with gold! Shiny and dramatic, sequin saris are great for making a statement. We’re loving the the addition of emeralds and diamonds.

Monotones

You can’t go wrong with this trend. It’s simple, minimal and effective. Recently, actress Kiara Advani opted for a peppy green number from Torani. Also, her floral blouse is perfect to add that extra zing to a monotone look.

Colour Block

With a mix of colours in focus, this trend has been around for a while. Recently, style icon Deepika Padukone was spotted in a fun Payal Khandwala pleated sari. She finished her look with aqua earrings and hair tied in a bun.

All-White Everything

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was recently spotted in an all-white embroidered sari. Trends come and go but white reigns supreme. When in doubt, an all-white sari does the magic — pair it up striking jewels or opt for a statement blouse.

V for Versatility

Over the years, the classic drape has seen many avatars. Part saris-part dresses, dhoti style saris, zip-up versions and so much more to choose from. Recently, Shilpa Shetty was spotted in a jumpsuit sari from Qbik. The colour, silhouette and styling — everything on point.

Hearty Handlooms

Now, more than ever, Indian Handlooms have taken centre stage with so many design houses championing Indian crafts. From zari and hand block to bandhani and chanderi, there are so many options. Take cue from Konkana Sen Sharma and Vidya Balan’s style files to pick your favourite textile.

