From Kidney Stones to Diabetes, Here Are 6 Ailments Kalonji Milk Protects You From

In an Indian kitchen, kalonji, also known as black cumin, is a very popular ingredient, used to enhance the taste of the dishes. Around the world, it is known by different names such as fennel flower, black caraway, nutmeg flower, and Roman coriander. The ingredient has its own sweet and nutty flavour. It can be found in several forms including kalonji oil, powder, roasted seeds, raw seeds, etc. Here are a few health benefits of drinking milk that contains kalonji.

1. Boosts memory

Kalonji Milk is highly linked to boosting your intelligence level. Consume one tbsp of kalonji powder in a glass of milk. this will help your brain function better. It has proved to be very helpful for the elderly in improving their weak memory.

2. Prevent Diabetes

Kalonji works great in controlling blood sugar levels in type 2 diabetes patients. Patients with the diabetic condition can consume kalonji powder with milk daily for desirable results.

3. Healthy heart

Kalonji helps in keeping your heart healthy by controlling bad cholesterol levels in your body. A teaspoon of kalonji powder with milk can do magic to your heart.

4. Reduces inflammation

Kalonji is loaded with anti-inflammatory properties that help treat various chronic inflammations. It is highly effective in relieving joint pains. In Ayurveda, it is recommended to consume Kalonji milk daily to decrease inflammations.

5. Support weight loss

Daily consumption of Kalonji milk can lead to an increase in your body metabolism. As per studies, drinking kalonji milk will lead you to lose weight quickly.

6. Protects the kidney

Kalonji helps manage diabetic nephropathy by reducing levels of blood sugar, serum creatinine, and blood urea in the body. It is beneficial to cure kidney stones.

(The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home).

