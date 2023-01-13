From Lansdowne To Auli, Best Hill Stations To Visit Near Aligarh

Aligarh is considered to be one of the best places to visit in Uttar Pradesh. People who love to explore historic monuments, grand forts, and vibrant markets can visit this city to have a gala time with their family and friends. Aligarh is infused with a rich historical background, where you can brush up on your learnings of important incidents mentioned in those long-forgotten history textbooks. What’s more? Aligarh is also an ideal place for mountain lovers as there are numerous hill stations situated at a short distance from the city.

Here are a few famous tourist spots that you must visit around Aligarh:

Lansdowne - 300 km

Located at a distance of 300 km from Aligarh, Lansdowne is a charming hill town that offers you a medley of sights to cherish, bringing you closer to nature. From dense, emerald-green oak forests to tranquil hills, and breathtaking vistas, there are many ways to satiate your wanderlust in this snow-covered wonderland. You can undertake a hike on the perilous paths of Lover’s Lane or explore the bustling streets of Lansdowne Main Market here. Visiting the sacred sites of Jwalpa Devi and Durga Devi Temple is also another viable option.

Almora - 350 km

Almora is approximately 350 km from Aligarh. This divinely beautiful state of Uttarakhand is the perfect escape from your busy work life, to delve into the lush greenery and blue skies. For some spiritual awakening, you can visit the famous Nanda Devi Hindu Temple here. Or else, head over to the bustling Chowk Bazaar to buy the best quality angora wool clothing and copperware items.

Nainital - 260 km

One of the key attractions of Nainital is the crystal clear Tal Lake, around which the town is developed. Encircled by dotting pine and oak trees, with an amazing climate, Nainital is a dream destination for many tourists and honeymoon couples. When in the mountainous regions, you can enjoy the picturesque Kumaon Hills from your resort or buy some super-amazing garments and antique pieces from Mall Road. Also, boating options are available at Naini Lake, followed by a trip to the zoo.

Dehradun - 340 km

Within 400 km from Aligarh, another beautiful travel paradise awaits you, which is Dehradun. Dehradun makes for an ideal escape to the lush greenery, clear skies, fantastic climate, delicious cuisines, and peaceful atmosphere. You can enjoy a blissful day out here by touring the important heritage sites or undertaking a thrilling trek.

Auli - 500 km

While Auli might be a little far off from Aligarh, it is worth the travel. Tucked away in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli village, Auli exhibits picturesque scenery of the snow-covered mountain ranges where you can delve into a number of outdoor activities like ropeways and skiing. You can even enjoy the beautiful snowfall here, making snowmen.

