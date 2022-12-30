From Lansdowne To Kasauli, Hill Stations For A Perfect Long Weekend

As the year is about to end, so many people are planning trips during this time. If you like to spend time while travelling, then you can definitely go for a fun road trip and visit the hill stations around Delhi-NCR. Of course, it will take some time to reach but the road trip will surely be a memorable one.

There are a lot of options for you to explore, So today we are going to share with you the best hill stations near Noida where you can go for a break from the city’s chaos and enjoy your peaceful vacation.

Lansdowne: Lansdowne, the hill station of Uttarakhand, situated at an altitude of 1700 meters above sea level, can prove to be the best for your holidays. It is every adventurer’s paradise. Here you can enjoy riverside camps, colourful markets, beautiful churches, and viewpoints. This place is located only 243 km from Noida.

Nainital: You can spend family time in Nainital situated in the foothills of the Kumaon region. Nainital is also known as the city of lakes and here you enjoy boating in Naini lake, Thukpa from trekking trails, markets, and Tibetan stalls, and can also visit off-beat places nearby like Bhimtal to escape the common crowds. It is only 294 km from Noida.

Kasauli: Kasauli is a popular hill station famous for Gothic art, churches, snow-capped mountain peaks, and dense forests. People come here for pre-wedding shoots. Along with this, the one place you should not miss here is the Kasauli Brewery, the oldest functioning distillery for scotch whiskey. Distance from Noida, 333 km.

Auli: Auli has been attracting tourists for years now. The snow-capped hills of this hill station with ski resorts you can’t afford to miss. Along with this don’t forget to enjoy the ropeway ride as you can see the beautiful lake and greenery from the ropeway. It’s only 382 km.

Chail: It is one of the most beautiful hill stations in Himachal Pradesh. Chail is surrounded by tall pines and deodar trees. Here you can relax in the lap of nature. A place that you shouldn’t skip here is the Chail Cricket Stadium, India’s highest cricket ground. Chali is located only 382 km away from Noida.

Narkanda: Narkanda the land of apples and cherry blossoms is famous for its trekking trails and picturesque forests. The 7 km long Hatu Peak trekking trail is the best for those who love trekking. Distance from Noida,449 km.

Jibhi: Jibhi, a small beautiful village situated just 15 km from the famous Tirthan Valley, is best for those who want to spend their holidays in solitude. Here you can spend a day amidst the little stone and wood houses and end it with the most beautiful sunset views and bonfires. It is located 543 km away from Noida.

