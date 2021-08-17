From Leafy Greens to Meat, Here's How You Protect Yourself Against Anemia

One suffers from Anemia when the body doesn’t have enough healthy red blood cells. The condition is mainly caused by blood loss or when the body is unable to create enough red blood cells. Anaemia is of several types and the most common one is iron deficiency anaemia.

Dietary changes are important for the treatment of the condition. To protect yourself against amenia, it’s best to include food items that are rich in iron and other vitamins in our daily diet. The diet should also include foods that help our body in absorption of iron better. Here’s a rundown of the foods to add to your diet to help fight iron deficiency anaemia:

1) Leafy greens

Leafy greens are loaded with nonheme iron and are one of the best sources for it. Dark leafy greens such as Swiss chard and collard greens are loaded with folate. Folate low diet may cause folate deficiency anaemia.

2) Meat and poultry

Meat and poultry are loaded with heme iron. Red meat, lamb, and venison are the best sources of it. Poultry and chicken have lower amounts. Eating meat or poultry with nonheme iron foods along with vitamin C-rich fruit can protect against anaemia.

3) Seafood

Seafood is a good source of heme iron. Shellfish such as clams, crabs, oysters, scallops, and shrimp are loaded with iron. Moreover, canned sardines are also good sources of iron, they’re high in calcium as well.

4) Nuts and seeds

All nuts and seeds are loaded with iron. Consume a few raw nuts and seeds in your free time or sprinkled on salads or yoghurt. Raw and roasted, both nuts contain similar amounts of iron.

Takeaway

No single food will protect you against anaemia. Consuming an overall healthy diet on a daily basis loaded with leafy greens, meat, beans, green vegetables, nuts and seeds, seafood, and fruits rich in vitamin C can help prevent anaemia.

