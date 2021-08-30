From Low GI-Diet To 3 Hours Exercise Per Week: These Simple Lifestyle Changes Can Help You Manage PCOS Better

One in five women can suffer from the polycystic ovarian syndrome or PCOS, a hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age. It is mainly found in women with fertility issues.

Women living with PCOS may suffer from diabetes, heart, and blood vessel problems. In addition, the ovaries produce high levels of androgen which cause hirsutism and acne. It also increases a number of reproductive health issues — from period irregularities to difficulty in conceiving a baby. However, we often forget that PCOS is a lifestyle disorder, and a healthy diet, exercise, and maintaining an optimum weight can help us manage the condition. Here are a few lifestyle changes that will help you manage your PCOS better.

Maintaining A Proper Diet

Fiber reduces insulin levels and improves gut health. Eating berries, flax or chia seeds, and whole grains are the easiest ways of adding fiber to your diet. One can also have oats, dalia, and poha. Including protein and Omega 3 fatty acid sources like chicken, egg, salmon, fish, beans, tofu, shrimp, and tuna are also important.

Since women with PCOS are at risk of type-2 diabetes, a low glycemic diet (low GI diet) can help weight loss and improve insulin sensitivity. Therefore, avoiding sweets, processed foods, and foods containing saturated and trans fats is crucial.Food plays a significant role in managing PCOS. With the proper diet, if obesity can be tackled, problems related to PCOS becomes more manageable.

Regular Exercise Is Crucial

Many studies claim that women who exercise for 3 hours every week have improved insulin sensitivity. So, even though your workout regimen isn’t making you shed weight, it is essential to continue the regular exercise. Exercise also helps in regularizing menstrual cycles and maintain cardiovascular health.

Taking Care of Mental and Emotional Wellbeing

Women with PCOS are likely to have mood swings and anxiety issues. Therefore, PCOS management should also focus on maintaining mental and emotional health. Often stress-relieving techniques such as pranayama, exercise and meditation are helpful. However, if PCOS is aggravating mental health issues, then it is advisable to seek medical help.

(With Inputs From IANS)

