Dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients like soluble fibres and minerals, that can positively affect your health. It also has plenty of potassium, zinc, phosphorus and selenium. Made from the seeds of the cacao tree, dark chocolate is one of the best sources of antioxidants. But it may also contain sugar and calories. For this reason, it is best consumed in moderation. Several studies have shown that dark chocolate can improve your health and lower the risk of heart disease.

A substance called cocoa is mixed with dark chocolate, which activates the brain’s memory very quickly. Its taste is slightly astringent and sweet. Many studies and research have been performed regarding dark chocolates, in which it was observed that if it is consumed in a limited way, then it can shower you with several health benefits.

According to some studies, dark chocolate makes the heart healthy and activates brain functioning. It also increases the hormones of serotonin and endorphins in the body, due to which the body gets relaxed and the person remains stress-free and happy. Its consumption gives relief from stress and anxiety. Dark chocolate also contains many types of antioxidants, which prevent the formation of free radicals in the body. This also reduces the effect of ageing.

Benefits of eating dark chocolate

1. Lowers blood pressure - According to Hindustan Times, Dietician Dr Jinal Patel at Apollo Spectra Hospital Mumbai said, “The flavonoids present in dark chocolate manage blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart-related diseases. But its low intake is beneficial for health."

2. Keeps away from heart diseases - Dark chocolate reduces the risk of heart-related problems such as cardiac arrest, heart failure and stroke.

3. Boosts Metabolism - Dark chocolate contains monounsaturated fatty acids (these are healthy fats), which boost metabolism and help in burning calories.

4. Beneficial in reducing weight - Eating dark chocolates can satiate your hunger, which is also very beneficial in controlling weight.

5. Brain Health - Dark chocolate increases serotonin and endorphin hormones in the body. These hormones are called good hormones, which help to relax the body. Consuming dark chocolates also reduces stress, depression and anxiety issues.

