From Malaika Arora To Tiger Shroff, B-Town Stars Who Can Be Your Fitness Guru In 2023
From Malaika Arora To Tiger Shroff, B-Town Stars Who Can Be Your Fitness Guru In 2023

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 13:21 IST

New Delhi, India

The amount of dedication that they have towards fitness is just unimaginable. (Images: Instagram)

If your New Year's resolution is to achieve high-level fitness, then you must follow these stars and keep getting inspired by them.

Bollywood actors never fail to inspire their fans and followers to take up fitness as a practice. They also talk about the benefits and ways to include it in the fitness regime. And now, as we are drawing curtains to 2022, let us take a look at the celebs who never fail to shed fitness inspiration.

Malaika Arora 

Malaika Arora is one of the fitness enthusiasts who practises yoga daily and is spotted hitting the gym to achieve a strong body, mind and healthy soul. She often shares glimpses of her yoga or gym sessions and mentions the benefits of the same to give the constant motivation one needs.

Tiger Shroff 

Tiger Shroff never fails to leave his audiences stunned with his action sequences and stunts in the films. Tiger, who is said to hold a black belt in Taekwondo, has also studied other Martial arts. He is frequently seen hitting the gym and shares his daily regime on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

During the pandemic lockdown, Kriti had a tough time losing weight as gyms were shut. Since then, her motivation journey to stay fit began when she found Tribe. The actress often shares her regime on Instagram and motivates her fans.

Shilpa Shetty 

Shilpa Shetty has defied age as she is getting fitter with every day passing. A master yogini, Shilpa is an expert in multiple types of fitness drills be it yoga or exercises, she makes sure not to miss them without skipping a day. Her discipline and determination might make you want her as your fitness guru.

Soha Ali Khan 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan’s indoor workout sessions are a hit on social media. The actress does share the daily exercises that she practises at home. With the right diet, you may want to exercise at home just like her.

