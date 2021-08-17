From Millets To Berries: Here Are Seven Foods To Include In Your Diet To Manage Diabetes

Eating healthy has become the main prerogative for all of us during COVID times and the main disease that we want to manage desperately is obviously diabetes, given the risks it adds to the COVID infection. While those who have diabetes need to constantly monitor their conditions, and take proper medications, doctors believe that dietary changes can also manage the blood sugar levels of an individual.

There are some foods that are naturally good to keep a normal blood sugar level and help in managing diabetes. Here is a list of such foods which you must include in your diet if you are already diabetic or have prediabetes.

Millets

A new study has shown that eating millets reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and helps manage blood glucose levels in people with diabetes. The study indicates the potential to design appropriate meals with millets for diabetic and pre-diabetic people as well as for non-diabetic people as a preventive approach.

Drawing on research from 11 countries, the study published in Frontiers in Nutrition shows that diabetic people who consumed millets as part of their daily diet saw their blood glucose levels drop 12-15% (fasting and post-meal), and blood glucose levels went from diabetic to pre-diabetes levels.

Almonds

Eating almonds twice a day can help improve glucose metabolism as well as keep cholesterol levels in check, suggests another study. The study showed that almond consumption can improve blood sugar levels at the pre-diabetes stage, which may help prevent or delay the development of diabetes.

In addition, almond consumption also reduced total cholesterol and acebad" LDL-cholesterol significantly compared to the control group, while maintaining “good" HDL-cholesterol levels, explained the study. The study was conducted on 275 participants (59 male, 216 female) with impaired glucose metabolism (prediabetes).

Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables contain essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. Vegetables like spinach, kale, cabbage, and broccoli aid in keeping the blood sugar levels normal. It is great to drink vegetable juices, and raw or mildly boiled salads also keep all the nutrients intact.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, grapes, and lemons have antidiabetic effects. One can get vitamins and minerals from the citrus fruit without worrying about getting extra carbohydrates. Antioxidants like hesperidin and naringin are responsible for the antidiabetic effects in oranges. Citrus fruits are high in vitamin C and potassium.

Berries

Berries like Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries contain high levels of antioxidants, fibre and other vitamins and minerals. They have low glycemic index, and are still sweet and are a perfect addition to a diabetic diet.

Methi or Fenugreek

Methi is fiber-rich and generally helps in improving metabolic symptoms associated with Type 2 diabetes. It also lowers blood sugar levels by slowing down digestion.

Karela or Bitter Gourd

It is used as a vegetable and has been traditionally used for medicinal purposes to prevent a sudden spike of blood sugar and it is also helpful in improving glycemic control.

(With Inputs From Wires)

