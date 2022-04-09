From Morni Hills to Rishikesh, Your Perfect Weekend Getaways Are Here

The Covid-19 pandemic confined people to their homes for almost two years. Now, that the pandemic has subsided, people are clamouring for leisure experiences. Getaways are getting popular due to their cost-effectiveness and practicality.

If you are also thinking of travelling to someplace, which is easy on the pocket and not very far from Delhi-NCR, you can visit some of these great places for just Rs 1000. These places are perfect for a short getaway on the weekend. You can visit these places alone, with your family, or with your friends.

Morni Hills, Haryana:

Morni Hills is a sleepy hill station in Haryana, which is frequently visited by the residents of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh. The sight of lush greenery and beautiful birds make Morni Hills the perfect weekend getaway destination. If you are looking to relax and enjoy the serenity, Morni Hills is an ideal option. Morni Hills is very cheap and you can spend your weekend here for just 1000 rupees.

Murthal, Haryana:

Murthal is a small village in Haryana, near the national capital. Murthal is a paradise for foodies as it has many excellent dhabas. You can treat yourself to some amazing parathas at Haveli, Amrik Sukhdev and Gulshan Dhaba. You can visit Murthal for just Rs 1000.

Agra, Uttar Pradesh:

Located on the banks of the River Yamuna, Agra is one of the most popular getaway destinations for the people of Delhi. The city is famous around the world because of the Taj Mahal.

One of the most mesmerising sights in the world, the Taj Mahal is a beautiful mausoleum of white marble. It is a favourite tourist spot and you can visit the Taj Mahal for just Rs 50. Your trip to Agra will not cost more than Rs 1000.

Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary, Rajasthan:

Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary is now known as the Keoladeo National Park. It is a perfect getaway destination for bird watchers and nature lovers. The park is home to more than 370 species of birds and animals such as the basking python, painted storks, deer and nilgai. You can visit Bharatpur by train and your expenditure on travelling will not exceed thousand rupees.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is a perfect getaway destination for adrenaline junkies. Rishikesh offers adventure activities like river rafting and bungee jumping. Apart from this, you can watch the Ganga aarti and visit many ancient temples. Your travel to Rishikesh will not cost you more than Rs 1000.

