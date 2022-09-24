From Mr Sanjay Dhaba to Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen, 5 Best Mountain Eateries in India

Sometimes, all we need is a break from our daily, monotonous life, of getting up in the morning and going off to work. To enjoy some much-needed peace, embarking on a vacation to the tranquil mountains might be the best solution for you. Mountains provide a sense of serenity for the exhausted soul as you soak in the beauty of nature.

Besides being known for their breathtaking scenery, hill stations also provide a range of mesmerising dhabas or roadside eateries that are a treat to your taste buds. If you are up for something offbeat, then do visit these well-known dhabas tucked away among the majestic mountains.

Mr Sanjay Dhaba

Satiate your on-road hunger pangs by visiting the quaint Mr Sanjay Dhab. Located at a distance of just 50kms from Leh, this dhaba offers delicious home-made food including aloo paranthas, gobhi ki sabzi, tadka dal, and a cup of steaming hot tea which proves to be bliss in the chilly weather.

Rinchen Cafeteria

Perched atop a height of 5602ft, the Rinchen Cafeteria in Khardungla Pass is a traveller’s paradise. The little eatery overlooking the mighty mountains offers a pleasant view. You can devour a plate of simmering Maggi noodles with freshly-cut veggies along with a mug of hot coffee.

Shiva’s Cafe

Another roadside haven in Himachal Pradesh is the Shiva Cafe. Dive into a combo of fried omelettes, grilled sandwiches, Hakka noodles, and mashed brown potatoes. For beverages, there’s always an option to take a sip of tea or coffee.

Evergreen Cafe

The Evergreen Cafe in Kasol is filled with continental food at its best. From crunchy potato cheese balls, deeply fried chicken, and Israeli mix-veg plate to the special Labneh omelette, and cheesy french fries, this eatery is a paradise for food lovers.

Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen

Do you love Italian food? Then you will love this cosy little cafe in Himachal Pradesh’s McLeodganj region. Splurge into a wide variety of Italian cuisines like baked potatoes, mushroom lasagne, grilled chicken, ham recipes, and the lip-smacking blueberry cheesecake.

