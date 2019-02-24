English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
From Noose, Blackface to Naked Jeans: When Fashion Went Bizarre
Scroll down to see styles which took fashion too far, leaving the social media in a tizzy.
Scroll down to see styles which took fashion too far, leaving the social media in a tizzy.
Loading...
Time and again, international fashion labels and designers have looked beyond practicality and explored the bizzare side of style statements to make an impact on fashion lovers. But sometimes, it ends up turning against them - just like the noose hoodie did for Burberry.
Burberry noose hoodie
At the recently concluded London Fashion Week, British luxury fashion house Burberry showcased a hoodie that featured a noose around the neck. It has come to be called the 'suicide' hoodie after model Liz Kennedy criticised it, saying: "Suicide is not fashion."
"There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck," Kennedy said, unleashing a widespread online backlash for the brand.
Gucci blackface Sweater
The Italian luxury fashion brand came out with a hoodie, which social media users found to resemble blackface, a form of theatrical make-up used predominantly by non-black performers to represent a caricature of a black person.
Soon after receiving flak, the brand removed the black polo-neck sweater from its stores. Referred to as the 'balaclava' jumper, the polo neck stretched up to the eyes and had an opening for the mouth which was outlined by thick red lips. The label had to issue an apology.
Thong or naked jeans
Japenese designer Meiko Ban showcased the ‘thong jeans' at a fashion week in Tokyo. The jeans - or the lack of them - only had the seams on display, baring the legs. According to people.com, in 2017, the jeans were priced at $168.
Reverse denims
UK-based online fashion retailer boohoo.com has come out with reverse denims priced at 20 pounds (over Rs 1,800). The jeans are in reverse, where the stitching lines are clear and the pockets are large.
Bare butt denims
French clothing and footwear company Vetements, along with denim brand Levis, introduced the 'Bare Butt Jeans' to the world in 2017. The jeans have zippers down the backs of the legs, as well as one on the back-centre seam, which leaves the wearer with a bare bottom when unzipped.
Meat dress
Singer-actress Lady Gaga's 2010 meat dress is an unforgettable fashion statement. At the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Gaga wore a dress made of raw beef, designed by Franc Fernandez. The dress was condemned by animal rights groups, but was named by Time as the top fashion statement of 2010.
Burberry noose hoodie
At the recently concluded London Fashion Week, British luxury fashion house Burberry showcased a hoodie that featured a noose around the neck. It has come to be called the 'suicide' hoodie after model Liz Kennedy criticised it, saying: "Suicide is not fashion."
"There are hundreds of ways to tie a rope and they chose to tie it like a noose completely ignoring the fact that it was hanging around a neck," Kennedy said, unleashing a widespread online backlash for the brand.
Gucci blackface Sweater
The Italian luxury fashion brand came out with a hoodie, which social media users found to resemble blackface, a form of theatrical make-up used predominantly by non-black performers to represent a caricature of a black person.
Soon after receiving flak, the brand removed the black polo-neck sweater from its stores. Referred to as the 'balaclava' jumper, the polo neck stretched up to the eyes and had an opening for the mouth which was outlined by thick red lips. The label had to issue an apology.
Thong or naked jeans
Japenese designer Meiko Ban showcased the ‘thong jeans' at a fashion week in Tokyo. The jeans - or the lack of them - only had the seams on display, baring the legs. According to people.com, in 2017, the jeans were priced at $168.
Reverse denims
UK-based online fashion retailer boohoo.com has come out with reverse denims priced at 20 pounds (over Rs 1,800). The jeans are in reverse, where the stitching lines are clear and the pockets are large.
...Boohoo is deadass selling jeans that are inside out... pic.twitter.com/wjZTJnz8jo— keri. (@keriiii_x) January 15, 2019
Bare butt denims
French clothing and footwear company Vetements, along with denim brand Levis, introduced the 'Bare Butt Jeans' to the world in 2017. The jeans have zippers down the backs of the legs, as well as one on the back-centre seam, which leaves the wearer with a bare bottom when unzipped.
Meat dress
Singer-actress Lady Gaga's 2010 meat dress is an unforgettable fashion statement. At the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Gaga wore a dress made of raw beef, designed by Franc Fernandez. The dress was condemned by animal rights groups, but was named by Time as the top fashion statement of 2010.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- My Heart Will Always Be Heavy: Janhvi Kapoor Remembers Mom Sridevi on First Death Anniversary
- Ahead of the Oscars Ceremony, Here Are All the Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards
- Oscars 2019: Nominee 'Gift Bag' Includes Greek Beachfront Escape, Dinner in Mexico, Poop Emoji Plunger
- Syed Mushtaq Ali: Kishan, Iyer & Pandey Score Blistering Centuries
- Intel Says Their 5G Modems For Phones Won't be Available Until 2020, Which Could Hurt The Apple iPhone 2019 Line-up
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results