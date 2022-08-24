From Obesity to Tooth Decay, How These 4 Beverages Harm The Children

As a mother, you are always concerned about your child’s health. From taking care of your little one to making sure they eat a nutritious diet, as a parent, you are always on the lookout for the well-being of your kid. Children often have the habit of indulging in junk food and soft drinks that can cause obesity and diabetes.

Here is a list of 4 unhealthy drinks that are a strict no-no when it comes to children.

Drinks containing caffeine

Drinks that contain a high amount of caffeine must be kept away from your kids. Caffeine-enriched drinks include coffee, hot chocolate, and energy drinks to name a few. Once consumed, it can cause addiction and might result in various health problems like anxiety, high blood pressure, insomnia, and headaches.

Energy/Sports Drinks

Energy drinks are made for sportspersons and athletes to boost their energy and it is not at all suitable for your kids. Many energy or sports drinks contain harmful ingredients like sugar and calories that can lead to obesity in children. It is advised to provide nutritious liquids like milk to your kid in their growing years.

Aerated drinks

Kids often gravitate toward aerated drinks like Pepsi, Coca-cola, Fanta, and other types of sodas. However, these drinks contain a high amount of fats, added preservatives, and artificial colours causing weight gain, cavities, and develop cardiovascular diseases in the long run. Aerated drinks also wear out the calcium in bones resulting in osteoporosis at a tender age.

Sugary drinks

Another undesirable beverage that should be kept out of the reach of the young ones is sugary drinks, which include packaged juices. Although children often have a sweet tooth and crave such beverages, these drinks must be avoided, for they are overloaded with sugar and can cause tooth decay and obesity.

